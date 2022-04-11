Dashboard Confessional & Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness Plot Summer Co-Headlining Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Florida-based rockers Dashboard Confessional and Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness announced plans for a co-headlining tour of North America with special guests Armor For Sleep, Cartel, and The Juliana Theory.
The Hello Gone Days tour kicks off on July 31st at The Fillmore in Minneapolis, with additional performances throughout the summer before the whole affair concludes at Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix on September 7th.
Dashboard Confessional will be touring in support of their latest studio album, All the Truth That I Can Tell
Tickets go on sale starting Friday, April 15th at 10am at 10AM local time.
HELLO GONE DAYS TOUR DATES:
Sun Jul 31 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
Tue Aug 02 – Maryland Heights, MO – St. Louis Music Park
Thu Aug 04 – Indianapolis, IN – Rock The Ruins
Fri Aug 05 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater & Ballroom
Sat Aug 06 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Mon Aug 08 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live
Tue Aug 09 – Lafayette, NY – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards
Wed Aug 10 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Fri Aug 12 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17– Seaport District NYC
Sat Aug 13 – Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony Summer Stage
Sun Aug 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center — Skyline Stage
Tue Aug 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE – Outdoors
Wed Aug 17 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion
Fri Aug 19 – Doswell, VA – After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park
Sat Aug 20 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 21 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
Wed Aug 24 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Fri Aug 26 – Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom
Sat Aug 27 — Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater
Mon Aug 29 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Tue Aug 30 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex – Rockwell
Thur Sep 01 — Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
Fri Sep 02 — Forest Grove, OR – Grand Lodge
Sun Sep 04 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Mon Sep 05 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Wed Sep 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre