Dashboard Confessional & Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness Plot Summer Co-Headlining Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Florida-based rockers Dashboard Confessional and Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness announced plans for a co-headlining tour of North America with special guests Armor For Sleep, Cartel, and The Juliana Theory.

The Hello Gone Days tour kicks off on July 31st at The Fillmore in Minneapolis, with additional performances throughout the summer before the whole affair concludes at Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix on September 7th.

Dashboard Confessional will be touring in support of their latest studio album, All the Truth That I Can Tell

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, April 15th at 10am at 10AM local time.

HELLO GONE DAYS TOUR DATES:

Sun Jul 31 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

Tue Aug 02 – Maryland Heights, MO – St. Louis Music Park

Thu Aug 04 – Indianapolis, IN – Rock The Ruins

Fri Aug 05 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater & Ballroom

Sat Aug 06 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Mon Aug 08 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live

Tue Aug 09 – Lafayette, NY – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards

Wed Aug 10 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Fri Aug 12 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17– Seaport District NYC

Sat Aug 13 – Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony Summer Stage

Sun Aug 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center — Skyline Stage

Tue Aug 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE – Outdoors

Wed Aug 17 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

Fri Aug 19 – Doswell, VA – After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park

Sat Aug 20 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 21 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Wed Aug 24 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Fri Aug 26 – Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom

Sat Aug 27 — Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater

Mon Aug 29 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Tue Aug 30 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex – Rockwell

Thur Sep 01 — Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

Fri Sep 02 — Forest Grove, OR – Grand Lodge

Sun Sep 04 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Mon Sep 05 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre