IMPALA and Julie’s Bicycle Have Launched the First Bespoke Carbon Calculator For Music Companies

BRUSSELS (CelebrityAccess) – The Independent Music Publishers and Labels Association (IMPALA), in collaboration with Julie’s Bicycle, has launched the first carbon calculator for the independent music part of the industry. The calculator will help IMPALA members measure their impact and achieve any climate goals.

The calculator is based on Creative Green Tools developed by Julie’s Bicycle and has been tailored to fit the needs of the independent music sector. It features a helpdesk to facilitate carbon accounting and a customizable layout for end users. The tool makes it easier for independent companies to track and measure their impact to ensure no company is left behind. Julie’s Bicycle, founded in 2007, is a not-for-profit whose aim is to take action on the climate and ecological crisis.

The official press release states the tool has taken six months to develop and is part of IMPALA’s larger sustainability scheme, which encompasses a long-term program for members. The device will analyze direct emissions from owned or controlled sources and direct and indirect emissions. The overall ambition is to help achieve an interim net-zero independent sector by 2026, culminating in carbon positive by 2030.

IMPALA has released a sustainability charter, practical guidance for members, and a climate declaration to date. IMPALA also uses its voice to amplify other climate initiatives from the music sector, including being a founding signatory of the Music Climate Pact.

Alison Tickell, founder and CEO of Julie’s Bicycle, and adviser to IMPALA’s task force, commented: “Having a custom-made calculator and a standardized framework for the recorded sector is a big step towards taking full responsibility. We are happy to be supporting IMPALA members on their mission to reach carbon neutrality.”

The tool is out and available to all IMPALA members. IMPALA and Julie’s Bicycle will introduce the device and the basic principles of carbon accounting and sustainability at a webinar on April 20th.