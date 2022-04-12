The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival Teams Up With Propeller To Drive Social Progress

(CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival announced the launch of a campaign to help drive community service by offering fans a chance to earn a ticket to the festival by taking active steps to improve their local community.

The campaign, launched in partnership with the digital activism platform Propeller, provides fans with opportunities to earn tickets by volunteering in their community, getting friends registered to vote, and taking action on Propeller

Fans can also earn exclusive Bonnaroo Works Fund merchandise, including a new exclusive Bonnaroo Works Fund T-shirt and ‘Radiate Compassion’ posters; premium artist experiences; and one lucky entrant will win “The Ultimate Bonnaroo 2022 Experience” – a flyaway trip for four to Bonnaroo.

Details about the fan experiences will be revealed in the coming weeks.

“Bonnaroo is a festival that has made social impact part of its values since day one,” says Brandon Deroche, Propeller’s founder. “It’s an honor for Propeller to get to help amplify their efforts online and onsite during the festival, and we’re so excited to take this to a new level through our program in 2022”

For more information on all of the Propeller x Bonnaroo programs and prizes, visit: https://propeller.la/roo22.