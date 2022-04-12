What Papa Roach Can Teach You

(Hypebot) — With their eleventh studio album due out this month, let’s take a moment to learn from the ongoing success of rock favorites Papa Roach.

A guest post by James Shotwell of Haulix Daily.

2023 will mark thirty years since the birth of Papa Roach. The California rock band has released eleven studio albums, nearly a dozen EPs, and two live records during this time. The group has also toured the world dozens of times, including headlining performances at virtually every rock festival known to man. Nobody can claim Papa Roach hasn’t put in the work to be as reputable as they are today, but we’d argue the band still doesn’t get the recognition or respect they rightfully deserve.

Think about it for a second. How many bands that shot to success around the end of the 1990s can claim they are still going strong in 2022. Sure, many continue to record and perform, but how many are still competing for spots at the top of the sales and radio chart? We’d wager it’s less than ten groups, possibly even less than five, and Papa Roach is—without question—one of them.

In the latest Music Biz update, host James Shotwell takes a look at the career of Papa Roach and how the band has managed to stay relevant while so many of their peers have not. He uses this understanding to develop five keys to success that can easily be applied to any genre of music. From songwriting to engagement, every artist will find something here that can help them grow their career. Check it out:

James Shotwell is the Director of Customer Engagement at Haulix and host of the company’s podcast, Inside Music. He is also a public speaker known for promoting careers in the entertainment industry, as well as an entertainment journalist with over a decade of experience. His bylines include Rolling Stone, Alternative Press, Substream Magazine, Nu Sound, and Under The Gun Review, among other popular outlets.