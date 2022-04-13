NIVA To Host Its First National Conference In July

CLEVELAND, OH (CelebrityAccess) — The National Independent Venue Association, a trade organization servicing the independent live entertainment business, announced plans to host their first annual industry conference.

The NIVA ‘22 conference is scheduled to take place in Cleveland from July 11-12, 2022, and will address the future of the live sector as it slowly emerges from the pernicious grasp of the pandemic.

The program for the inaugural edition of the conference will include a full slate of events focusing on new technologies, panels with industry professionals, specialized educational sessions, brand activations, and ample networking opportunities for attendees. Topics on tap at NIVA ’22 include safety, inclusion, diversity, equality, and accessibility, booking, ticketing, and marketing.

The events will take place in multiple NIVA-member venues in the host city of Cleveland. During the evenings, conference attendees can take advantage of Independent Venue Week’s concert programming.

Additionally, NIVA will hold the first ever NIVA Independent Awards Formal on Monday, July 11th. The event will include a black-tie gala for NIVA members and their guests and will take place at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in sunny Cleveland.

“We started NIVA to help independent venues and promoters survive the pandemic,” said NIVA Co-Founder and Executive Director, Rev. Moose. “Together we fought for and won the passage of the Save Our Stages Act, which resulted in a historic $16 billion emergency relief grant program. Though the impetus was a crisis response, we’ve planned from the very beginning to continue growing NIVA into a full-service trade organization that serves its membership today and in the future. Our mantra from the start was ‘First we survive, then we thrive.’ We’re excited to bring the live industry together in a new way that is truly impactful while highlighting the importance of connectivity. Our goal is to create positive momentum within the touring and live industry, altering the course beyond the pandemic and providing the necessary tools for our members to succeed while returning to in-person events and entertainment.”

“Independent venues are a vital part of rock & roll. For all of us who love this music, these venues have greatly impacted our lives,” added Rock & Roll Hall of Fame President and CEO Greg Harris. “We are honored to welcome NIVA’s members to Cleveland as we host the first-ever NIVA Independent Awards Formal at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to recognize those who work tirelessly to help this music ecosystem thrive. Our shared vision is to champion and support live music and its power to enrich local culture and communities. It connects us all.”

Check here for additional information or to register for the event.