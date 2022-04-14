John Hinkley Jr. To Play A Sold Out Concert In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — A Brooklyn concert hall is set to host a performance by the would-be assassin of President Ronald Reagan.

John Hinckley Jr., announced plans to perform at the Market Hotel in Brooklyn, New York, on July 8th and tickets for the show have already fully sold out.

Most people likely remember Hinckley as the assassin who shot and wounded President Reagan outside of the Washington Hilton in 1981 in a bid to impress his obsession, actor Jodie Foster.

Along with Reagan’s injury, United States Secret Service agent Tim McCarthy and D.C. police officer Thomas Delahanty were killed during the attack, as was White House Press Secretary James Brady.

Hinckley was tackled and arrested at the scene and confined in a psychiatric institution after being not guilty by reason of insanity on June 21, 1982.

Hinckley was released in 2016 and required to live with his mother in Williamsburg under a variety of restrictions and last year, a judge cleared a path for Hinckley to be fully released in 2023.

In 2020, a judge ruled that Hinckley could display and market artistic works under his own name and he launched a YouTube channel that initially featured him performing covers of popular music, such as “Blowin’ in the Wind” by Bob Dylan but eventually expanded to include original material as well.

Hinckley went on to release a debut album as a solo artist on Emporium Records and has released multiple singles onto streaming platforms.