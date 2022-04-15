Dance Gavin Dance Bassist Tim Feerick Dead At 34

SACRAMENTO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Tim Feerick, the bassist for the popular post hardcore band Dance Gavin Dance died on Wednesday. He was 34.

Feerick passing was announced by a statement from his bandmates, who took to social media this week to say: “We are absolutely devastated to share the news that our friend and bass player, Tim Feerick, passed away last night. We ask that you respect our privacy and that of Tim’s family while we deal with this heartbreaking and untimely loss.”

Feerick’s cause of death was not disclosed but the Sacramento Bee reported that he died in an apartment in Sacramento and his death is being investigated by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Although he performed briefly with Dance Gavin Dance in 2010, Feerick joined the band full time in 2013, stepping in for bassist Jason Ellis, who exited the group.

Dance Gavin Dance were set to embark on a 19-date tour that kicked off on April 23rd as the band hosted Swanfest, a curated one-day music festival at Heart Health Park in Sacramento.

The band said they will provide an update on the status of their upcoming tour and festival as soon as possible.