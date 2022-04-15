Is This How You Want Your $9.99 Spent? Video Tours Of 7 Spotify Office Buildings

(Hypebot) — As the top audio streaming service in the world, Spotify is an easy and popular target. There’s lot to hate about Spotify (Joe Rogan. payments to artists and songwriters) along with a lot to love (82 million songs, Spotify For Artists).

So it’s open season when Spotify posts a series of professionally produced video walkthroughs of seven of their global office buildings.

Lavish modern offices in expensive trendy neighborhoods are part of how music and tech companies attract and retain top talent, impress stakeholders and woo advertisers.

But it does beg the question:

Is this how you want my $9.99 per month Spotify subscription spent?

You be the judge.

Spotify’s LA Campus Building 2

Yes, it takes an entire campus of buildings to hold all of Spotify’s LA staff. Be sure to check out the free coffee and refreshments bar in the hangout area.

Spotify’s New York Office

Spotify HQ in Stockholm

Take note of the plant room and (I’m not sure what else to call it) orgy size couch.

Spotify Mumbai

Comparatively modest….

Spotify Milan

They add a Well being Room.

Spotify Berlin

Spotify Toronto

