Country Trio Lady A Takes a Page from MTV’s TRL – Announcing Their ‘Request Line’ Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Lady A has announced the cities and dates for their upcoming “Request Line” tour. The tour kicks off at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium (August 13-14) and finds the group playing in more intimate spaces while inviting direct fan participation.

The Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, and Dave Haywood trio will visit the Fox Theatre (Atlanta), Anthem (Washington, DC), the Met (Philly), and more on their upcoming trek. Fans of the group will be able to call a phone number (615.882.1975) during the tour and request specific songs for Lady A to add to the setlist for their city. In doing so, each setlist will be different per show.

This is reminiscent of the MTV classic, Total Request Live, where fans would call in and request their favorite videos of the day. Host Carson Daly would count them down daily alongside special musical guests, making each TRL show slightly different.

“We’ve been touring for over fifteen years and have played some of the biggest venues in the world, but there’s something truly special about being close to your audience and having the flexibility to include the fans in how the show goes,” Haywood says in a press release announcing the tour. “During our Vegas residency, our favorite moments allowed the three of us to talk with the fans and play what they wanted to hear. So we’re taking that spirit and making it a regular part of our shows this year.”

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, April 22nd, via the band’s official website. Dave Barnes will serve as Lady A’s opening act.