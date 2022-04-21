   JOIN LOGIN

Actor Robert Morse of Mad Men and Truman Capote Dead at 90
Posted on by Stacy Simons Santos
File:Robert Morse at PaleyFest 2014.jpg
Robert Morse (Image: Dominick D, CC BY-SA 2.0)

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Actor Robert Morse passed away at the age of 90, his son Charlie confirmed to multiple media outlets. The cause of death has not been announced.

Morse, born in 1931 in Newton, MA, was drawn to acting after connecting with his high school drama teacher at Newton High School. He soon left home for New York City to find his way in the dramatic arts. He had numerous minor roles before appearing on Broadway in Thornton Wilder’s The Matchmatcher, which catapulted his career.

Throughout his career, Morse garnered five Tony nominations and one win for his role as J. Pierrepont Finch in Broadway’s How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, received Emmy and Tony noms for his role as Tru in Truman Capote, and five Emmy noms for his performance as Bertram Cooper on the AMC series, Mad Men.

Morse is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Roberts, and children, Charlie Morse, Robin Morse, Hilary Morse, and Andrea Doven.

 

