LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Jane Carter has been named President of Universal Production Music (UPM). The appointment is effective immediately. Carter will continue to be based out of London and report to Jody Gerson, Chairman, and CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG).

Universal says the promotion makes Carter the first woman to lead global production at a major music publishing company. Carter previously served as Managing Director in the UK for UPM, where she led production music growth strategy, broadcast partnerships, and client relations.

Prior to UPM, Carter served as Business Manager and Executive Producer for film composer George Fenton, managing his publishing catalog and live event portfolio. She’s also held roles as Creative Director, BBC Music and Head of Marketing for Warner Classics UK.

The company also promoted Dani Sawyerr to Director, A&R, UMPG UK.