Destination Experience Curator Pollen Raises $150 Million In Series C Round

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Pollen, a tech startup focused on building and curating destination events and experiences around the world, announced that it has successfully secured $150 million in its Series C round.

Founded in 2014 by brothers Callum and Liam Negus-Fancey, the company has created travel experiences with talent and brands including J Balvin, Justin Bieber, and Duran Duran.

The new funding raise follows a period of expansion at Pollen which includes the addition of key team members such as ex-Instagram CMO Cliff Hopkins, ex-Pacha Group CMO Gaston Calabresi, ex-Deliveroo Head of Global Customer Services Cathy Doorenbosch, and ex-Klarna VP of Design Kristofer Agermark.

“People want personalized travel experiences built around what they are passionate about,” said Co-Founder and CEO Callum Negus-Fancey, “and Pollen is at the forefront of this demand; we use our proprietary data and customer insights to build one-of-a-kind travel experiences with the world’s biggest talent and brands in the best destinations. When people look back after 10 years, and think about their top five memories, we want them to feel like Pollen was responsible for three of them.”

Pollen is backed by a group of investors who include Kindred, Lansdowne Partners, Northzone, Sienna Capital, Backed and Molton Ventures.