Jane Carter Named President Of Universal Production Music

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Production Music announced the appointment of Jane Carter as President of the production music company.

Carter will be based in London and take up her new duties effective immediately, reporting directly to Jody Gerson, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group, parent company to Universal Production Music.

In her new role, Carter will lead UPM and its related entities around the world, making her the first women to hold a leadership role in production at a major music publishing company, UPM said.

“Jane’s much-deserved promotion to President is an indication of my commitment to solidifying Universal Production Music as the premier production library in the world through improved technology, innovation and best-in-class music. I am thrilled for Jane and her global team and look forward to this new era of production music,” said Jody Gerson.

“Universal Production Music is a successful company with original and creative thinking at its heart. I’m looking forward to working with our global teams to propel the business into its next phase. I would like to thank Jody Gerson, Marc Cimino and JW Beekman for giving me their support and this opportunity,” Carter added.

Before joining UPM, Carter most recently served as Business Manager and Executive Producer for the noted film composer George Fenton, overseeing both his publishing catalog as well as his portfolio of live events. She played a key role helping to secure his partnership with BBC Worldwide, including leading the development and production of BBC’s Earth in Concert Series globally.

She’s also worked with composers such as Michael Nyman, Max Richter, Craig Armstrong and Steven Price and produced two BBC Proms shows with the National Theatre and Aardman Annimatios.

Carter has also held roles as General Manager for BBC Worldwide Music Publishing, Creative Director, BBC Music and Head of Marketing for Warner Classics UK.