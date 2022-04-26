Jordan Hallpike Joins WME’s Music Division

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran music and creative agent Jordan Hallpike has joined WME as a crossover agent in the agency’s music department.

Based in London, Hallpike will focus on identifying and developing new creative opportunities for WME’s client roster as well as running point on business development projects.

Hallpike brings more than a decade of relevant experience in the music and creative sectors to his new role. His resume includes past roles as Director of Music at the Ibiza Rocks Group, where he oversaw talent booking, programming and creative.

As well, he co-founded the creative studio Midnight Movement, which worked with clients such as Live Nation, Warner Music Group, Island Records, and ITV.

Hallpike’s addition to WME’s London office is the latest staffing update for the talent agency’s music division and follows on the heels of the promotion of numerous staffers to agent and executive roles in the music division, across the Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, and Sydney offices.