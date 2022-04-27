DJ Tim Westwood Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Seven Black Women

(CelebrityAccess) – Renowned DJ Tim Westwood, 64 has been accused of sexual misconduct by seven women who claim he misused his position in the music industry and abused power between 1992 and 2017.

Of the seven women, three have accused him of predatory and opportunistic sexual behavior, and the other four allege the DJ groped them at events. The women described their experiences to the BBC and the Guardian as part of a joint investigation into the DJ. Per their testimony, the earliest alleged incident occurred in 1992, the most recent in 2017.

The BBC said it was “shocked” in response to the allegations. The statement released reads: “The BBC is against all forms of inappropriate behavior and we are shocked to hear of these allegations. The BBC has strict codes of conduct for all those engaged by the BBC, including on-air presenters.”

According to a BBC report, this is not the first time Westwood has been called out for inappropriate behavior towards black women, with allegations previously posted on social media. Westwood released a statement on those allegations back in 2020, calling them “fabricated.”

BBC Three debuted a documentary, Tim Westwood: Abuse of Power, released Tuesday (April 26) alongside interviews with the accusers – who chose to remain anonymous. USA TODAY reports they received an email statement from Westwood and that he “strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behavior.” “In a career that has spanned 40 years, there have never been any complaints made against him officially or unofficially,” the statement continues. “Tim Westwood strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing.”

According to the BBC documentary, some of the women say they felt unable to talk about their experiences before now. They feared their accounts would not be taken seriously due to their age and skin color. Three of the women were 17, 19, and 20 at the time of the alleged incidents.

Westwood has been one of the most well-known names in hip-hop in the UK for the past 40 years, according to the Guardian. He began hosting BBC Radio 1’s first rap show back in 1994 and was named best DJ at the Music of Black Origin (Mobo) awards numerous times. He left BBC Radio after 20 years and most recently hostss a show on Capital Xtra. Westwood also hosted the reality TV show Pimp My Ride UK from 2005 – to 2007.