Darius Rucker Brings New Music Festival, Riverfront Revival, to His Hometown

CHARLESTON (CelebrityAccess) – Darius Rucker, in partnership with SRE Entertainment, is bringing a new music festival, Riverfront Revival, to his hometown of Charleston, South Carolina, this fall.

Charleston’s Riverfront Park will light up with the sounds of country music the weekend of October 8th and 9th. Alongside Rucker as the headliner will be Trampled by Turtles, Brothers Osborne, Jimmie Allen, SUSTO, and Charley Crockett, with more TBA.

“Anyone who knows me knows how much I love Charleston,” shares Rucker. “For years now, I’ve had this bucket list dream of bringing together a bunch of friends to perform in a way that also showcases this incredible city and all it has to offer. I can’t wait to see it become a reality this fall – and I hope the fans are as excited as we are!”

“Riverfront Revival will be the perfect culmination of feel-good music across genres set against the beautiful backdrop of the Cooper River,” says SRE Entertainment’s Rob Lamble to MusicRow. “We’re thrilled to bring a new fall music tradition to the Holy City and are honored to be doing so with Darius Rucker and his team.”

The family-friendly festival will offer food, libations, art, and culture alongside the musical performances.

Tickets will be available in three phases via RiverfrontRevival.com

Darius Rucker exclusive fan pre-sale starting Monday, May 2. Sign up for the email list HERE for access.

Riverfront Revival pre-sale starting Tuesday, May 3.

General admission is on-sale starting Wednesday, May 4.