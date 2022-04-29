Brandi Carlile Backs Out Of Stagecoach After Contracting COVID-19

INDIO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Folk rock singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile was forced to drop out of the Stagecoach country music festival this weekend after she came down with a case of COVID-19.

Carlile revealed the change of plans in a video message posted to her social media, telling fans: “Hey, buddies. It finally happened. I have the COVID, so I won’t be able to come to Stagecoach. Ugh, it’s horrible. I’m a few days in, and I have a chest infection, but I think I turned a corner today and I’m starting to feel a little bit better.”

“I just want to let everybody know that I’m devastated to be missing you, and I hope you have a wonderful time out there with all my freakin’ friends. See you on the other side of this trash,” she added.

Stagecoach organizers were quick to provide an updated lineup without Carlile and announced that her longtime collaborator Tanya Tucker has taken her place for the Friday night timeslot.

This year’s Stagecoach Festival, returning for the first time since the pandemic landed in 2020, features a lineup with headliners that include Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs.