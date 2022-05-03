Selena Gomez Announces New Mental Health Campaign – ‘Your Words Matter’ With Rare Beauty and Mental Health First Aid

(CelebrityAccess) – Singer, Actress, and mental health activist Selena Gomez has announced a new mental health campaign focused on the importance of language called Your Words Matter. She shared the campaign information via her Instagram account on Sunday (May 1). The campaign is in partnership with Rare Beauty (Gomez’s makeup company) and Mental Health First Aid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

“Words can be a barrier to people seeking help and increase the stigma associated with mental health,” Gomez wrote. “Many of these words have long been normalized and accepted for far too long, but it’s time we bring awareness to the words we use…because they matter. Even in my own video, I now realize that my words matter and can have a powerful impact,” she continues. “Just like all of you, I’m learning every day. We may slip up, and that’s okay, what’s important is that we try to do better and give ourselves compassion.”

Rare Beauty announced the campaign via social media, saying, “We’ll use our platform to share resources, highlight expert insights, and bring awareness to the power of your words all month long. (May) We hope you’ll join us in destigmatizing mental health.”

This isn’t the first mental health campaign for Gomez. She launched Mental Health 101 in 2021, founded the mental health wellness website Wondermind in 2020, where she discussed her diagnosis of Bipolar Disorder, and received the McClean Award in 2019 for mental health advocacy.