SoundCloud Acquires Artificial Intelligence (AI) Music Technology Company Musiio

(CelebrityAccess) – SoundCloud has snapped up artificial intelligence (AI) music technology company Musiio. Based in Singapore and founded by British CEO Hazel Savage and Swedish CTO Aron Pettersson, Musiio was founded in June 2018.

The tech start-up has built an AI that “listens” to music tracks and recognizes characteristics and features from the songs. It allows the tech to create tags, allowing users to search based on musical elements, and automatically curates personalized playlists. Musiio’s AI can potentially allow users to better predict success for music tracks by identifying these patterns and characteristics.

“Musiio will amplify SoundCloud’s existing music intelligence capabilities and allow the company to further leverage its vast data to identify what’s next in music trends and talent,” said a statement.

“SoundCloud hosts more music from more creators than any platform on the planet,” said Eliah Seton, president of SoundCloud. “Acquiring Musiio accelerates our strategy to better understand how that music is moving in a proprietary way, which is critical to our success. We are honored to partner with Hazel and Aron and welcome the absolutely brilliant team of innovators at Musiio to the SoundCloud family.”

Savage and Pettersson will remain an integral part of operations, joining SoundCloud as VP, music intelligence, and VP, AI and machine learning, respectively. SoundCloud will fully integrate Musiio’s employees, who remain in their current positions.