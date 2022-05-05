Pulse Music Group Enters Joint Venture with Rapper Tommy Brown, aka TBHits

PULSE Music Group (PMG) has entered a creative joint venture with songwriter, producer, and rapper Tommy Brown, AKA TBHits. Brown is a frequent Ariana Grande collaborator, working with her on all six studio albums.

In addition to Grande, Brown has also worked with Justin Bieber, Meghan Trainor, Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, Ludacris, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Lopez, Macy Gray, and others.

The first signing to Brown’s JV with PMG has already occurred with the signing of Taylor Hill, a Queens-born, west coast-based songwriter, artist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist who has collaborated with Drake, DaniLeigh, Summer Walker, Justin Bieber, Social House, and Andy Mineo. Hill is set to release his debut album later this year.

Ashley Calhoun, Senior Vice President/Head of Creative, PMG, said via press release: “Tommy is an incredible hitmaker and having our PULSE creative crew working alongside him in a creative joint venture is exactly in line with our creative strategy to combine forces with the very best in creative talent.”

In a similar arrangement, PMG entered into a joint publishing venture with Starrah in March of this year. Starrah was named CEO of her own publishing company, 3:02 Music Group, alongside her manager Nick Jarjour.