Former Warner Chappell Production Music CEO, Randy Wachtler Launches 11 One/Music

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Music industry veteran Randy Wachtler is proud to announce the launch of his new company, 11 One/Music. The company opens with an extensive selection of news music packages and a robust production music library for news themes, advertising, sports, film, and TV music.

Wachtler founded 615 Music, an independent production company servicing more than 70 countries, in 1984. Since its inception, it’s earned more than 70 awards for music composition, including two Emmy Awards. Warner Music Group bought 615 in 2010 and now falls under the Warner / Chappell Music Publishing umbrella, where Wachtler served as the CEO until 2017.

11 One/Music was born after Wachtler’s son Haden (Director of Operations) graduated from college, and the father-son team dreamed of building a new business together.

“Working with my son Haden and being able to mentor him about the production music business has been such a great experience for me,” Wachtler says. “I truly love the production music business and sharing my experience and passion for sonic branding with my son. Haden brings an enthusiastic attitude and love for music that is inspiring to me and is just what the business needs. Haden represents the new generation entering the business, and I couldn’t be happier about it.”

“I’ve been lucky to have so many friendships with talented musicians and composers over the years, and Nashville continues to be one of the best places for songwriters, composers, and musicians,” Randy says. “I immediately thought of my good friends Tom Snider, Dave Cleveland, Shawn Fichter, Mark Hill, Billy Nobel, and new friends Melissa Mattey, Leah Schattschneider, Kane Harrison, Randy Poole, and Kris Crunk. Tom Snider and I have worked together for decades, and he is the best news music composer in the field.”

The composers have created 50 new music albums across five catalogs for 11 One/Music’s production music library. “Kane Harrison will be the first artist featured in 11 One/Music’s Artist Series,” Wachtler says. “His album The Beautiful, The Damned and the Starved of Love is a collection we love.”