The Tribeca Film Festival Partners With Pitchfork For A 4-Day Music Lounge

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of the Tribeca Film Festival announced plans for the festival’s first ever music lounge, featuring four days and nights of live performances, guest appearances, interviews and more.

The lounge, which will be launched in partnership with indie tastemaker Pitchfork, will be open to both Tribeca Film Festival attendees and the general public.

The lineup includes a concert by Onyx Collective and Duendita, as well as Show Me the Body and YL, as well as DJ Huerco S., Matt FX, and other local DJs.

Industry talks announced for the lounge include “Empowering Independent Creators in 2022” with Warp Records, Beggars Group, and High Road Touring, and “Cancellations and Hidden Costs: The Reality of Pandemic-Era Nightlife” with NYC Nightlife Mayor Ariel Palitz.

As well, techno icons Kevin Saunderson and Blake Baxter will sit down with Shaka Senkhor for a conversation around the release of the Detroit Techno documentary “God Said Give ‘Em Drum Machines.”

The lounge will conclude with “How Long Gone” Live featuring hosts Chris Black and Jason Stewart in conversation with experimental drummer Eli Keszler along with a “Battle of the Bands” contest and after party with Drunken Canal.