And Just Like That ... Blink-182 Drummer Travis Barker Marries One of the Kardashians

SANTA BARBARA (CelebrityAccess) – Blink-182 drummer, Machine Gun Kelly bestie, and frequent music collaborator (Yungblud, Britney Spears, Flo Rida, Mike Posner, P!NK, Halsey), Travis Barker married Kim .. uh, Khloe, err … Kourtney Kardashian Sunday (May 15) in an intimate Santa Barbara ceremony. TMZ obtained photos outside the downtown Santa Barbara courthouse of the tattooed rock star getting behind the wheel of a black convertible with his reality-TV star bride after the ceremony – complete with a “Just Married” sign on the back. Barker wore a black-on-black suit while Kardashian wore a white mini dress and a white, see-through veil.

This wouldn’t be the first time the duo got “married.” Following the Grammy Award ceremony in Las Vegas last month (April 2022), they had a small ceremony at the One Love Wedding Chapel in the wee hours of the morning on Monday (April 4). Kardashian shared photos of that day as an “afterthought” on Instagram, saying, “found these in my camera roll.” It was later revealed the ceremony was a farce as they couldn’t obtain a marriage license at that early hour. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live later that week, Kardashian revealed she and Barker tried to obtain a marriage license, but the office was closed, forcing them to settle for a practice run.

Sources state that unlike their “pretend” Vegas trip to the altar, the duo had a proper marriage license, which is now legally binding. The same sources cite the newly-married reality-TV couple (The Kardashians) will have another wedding ceremony “in the future” in Italy, where they’ve vacationed twice before with their friends and family. The only confirmed attendees of the KRAVIS wedding were Kardashian grandmother, MJ, and Barker’s dad. The wedding comes almost seven months after Barker proposed at a Santa Barbara beach and after several years of being “just friends” and neighbors.

The wedding comes after reports surfaced that the Poosh founder and Barker may have hosted a wedding shower on Wednesday (May 11) at what may be mom Kris Jenner’s new Palm Spring, CA mansion. Attendee Toby Morse posted a shot on social media showing a selfie that revealed background balloons saying, “Kravis 4 Ever,” and a note saying, “Thanks for having us & congrats!”

Kardashian has never been married but shares three children with the ex, Scott “The King” Disick – Mason (12), Penelope (9), and Reign (7). Barker was previously married to beauty queen Shanna Moakler and shares a son Landon (18), and a daughter Alabama (16). In the vein of “Blood Makes You Related, Loyalty Makes You Family,” Barker also co-parents former stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya (23), the biological daughter of boxer Oscar De La Hoya. The pair plans to expand that broad even more as they’re documenting their IVF journey on The Kardashians’ reality-TV show . Their collective children did not attend the ceremony.

Barker’s daughter, Alabama posted on her TikTok Live the first look at the blissfully happy couple as Barker carried Kardashian over the threshold.