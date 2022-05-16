Gorillaz Plot First North American Tour In 5 Years

(CelebrityAccess) — Damon Albarn’s virtual band Gorillaz announced plans for the band’s first North American tour since 2018.

The tour will see the virtual bandmembers of the Gorillaz brought to life by Albarn with help from a 14-piece live touring band, along with a supporting cast of guest performers.

The tour kicks off on September 11th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, with 20 additional dates scheduled throughout North America before wrapping up on October 23 at FTX Arena in Miami, FL.

The tour will also include a previously announced show at the Life In Beautiful festival in Las Vegas on September 17th.

Support from Vancouver through Atlanta will come from EARTHGANG, while Jungle has signed on to provide support in Orlando and Miami.

Sun Sep 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Mon Sep 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Sep 14 – Portland, OR –Moda Center

Sat Sep 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Life is Beautiful Festival

Mon Sep 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

Wed Sep 21 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Fri Sep 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Mon Sep 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Wed Sep 28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Sep 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Oct 01 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Mon Oct 03 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Oct 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu Oct 06 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Oct 08 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Tue Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Oct 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Oct 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Mon Oct 17 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Wed Oct 19 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Fri Oct 21 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Sun Oct 23 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena