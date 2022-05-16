Gorillaz Plot First North American Tour In 5 Years

(CelebrityAccess) — Damon Albarn’s virtual band Gorillaz announced plans for the band’s first North American tour since 2018.
The tour will see the virtual bandmembers of the Gorillaz brought to life by Albarn with help from a 14-piece live touring band, along with a supporting cast of guest performers.
The tour kicks off on September 11th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, with 20 additional dates scheduled throughout North America before wrapping up on October 23 at FTX Arena in Miami, FL.
The tour will also include a previously announced show at the Life In Beautiful festival in Las Vegas on September 17th.
Support from Vancouver through Atlanta will come from EARTHGANG, while Jungle has signed on to provide support in Orlando and Miami.
Sun Sep 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Mon Sep 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Wed Sep 14 – Portland, OR –Moda Center
Sat Sep 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Life is Beautiful Festival
Mon Sep 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
Wed Sep 21 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Fri Sep 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Mon Sep 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Wed Sep 28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Fri Sep 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Sat Oct 01 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Mon Oct 03 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wed Oct 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Thu Oct 06 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Oct 08 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Tue Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Oct 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Fri Oct 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
Mon Oct 17 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Wed Oct 19 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater
Fri Oct 21 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Sun Oct 23 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena