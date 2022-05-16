Indie Label Mom+Pop and Exceleration Music Enter Financial Partnership

(CelebrityAccess) – Indie record label Mom+Pop (Porter Robinson, Madeon) and Exceleration Music have agreed to a financial partnership that gives the label ability to expand its operations, including new signings.

Exceleration has made a monetary investment in the label’s catalog and will provide resources to help power Mom+Pop’s new album release program. Upcoming releases include Beach Bunny, Caamp, Ashe, Orion Sun, FKJ, Seb, and newly-announced signings Tegan and Sara, and Madeon.

Exceleration’s founding partner, Glen Barros, said, “We formed Exceleration to bring financial and operational resources to the independent community. mom+pop has an incredible track record and exciting future prospects, and we believe that the flexible partnership we offer via this deal will enable them to supercharge their growth.”

Thaddeus Rudd and Michael Goldstone will continue to own and operate the label solely.