Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas Leaves 3 Injured After Crowd Rush Due to “Gunshots Heard”

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – The Lovers & Friends Festival, held Saturday (May 14) in Las Vegas, incurred a security incident, halting performances temporarily. The two-day festival, which began Saturday, features several R&B and rap artists, including Usher, Ludacris, and Ne-Yo.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports that on Saturday (May 14), shortly after 10 p.m., gunfire was “heard,” and a large group of festival attendees caused a crowd surge as they were attempting to flee the festival venue.

As of press time, the reports of gunshots or shootings have been deemed unfounded. Three people were transported to a local hospital, where they were treated and released with minor injuries.

Lovers & Friends festival organizers did release a statement to the crowd via video board letting them know an incident had occurred and urged the attendees to shelter/remain in place. The festival organizers tweeted a statement just minutes before midnight Saturday to “thank the local authorities for their quick response.”