   JOIN LOGIN

Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Lovers & Friends
Breaking News Festival News Industry News Legal News

Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas Leaves 3 Injured After Crowd Rush Due to “Gunshots Heard”

Posted on by Stacy Simons Santos  Contact Me
1 0

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – The Lovers & Friends Festival, held Saturday (May 14) in Las Vegas, incurred a security incident, halting performances temporarily. The two-day festival, which began Saturday, features several R&B and rap artists, including Usher, Ludacris, and Ne-Yo.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports that on Saturday (May 14), shortly after 10 p.m., gunfire was “heard,” and a large group of festival attendees caused a crowd surge as they were attempting to flee the festival venue.

As of press time, the reports of gunshots or shootings have been deemed unfounded. Three people were transported to a local hospital, where they were treated and released with minor injuries.

Lovers & Friends festival organizers did release a statement to the crowd via video board letting them know an incident had occurred and urged the attendees to shelter/remain in place. The festival organizers tweeted a statement just minutes before midnight Saturday to “thank the local authorities for their quick response.”

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post