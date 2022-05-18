Rosmarie Trapp of the Musical Von Trapp Family Who Inspired The Sound of Music Has Died at 93

(CelebrityAccess) – The eldest of the von Trapp children, Rosmarie Trapp, has died at the age of 93. Her family confirmed Trapp’s death via Instagram.

Born in the village of Aigen outside of Salzburg, Austria, on Feb. 8, 1929, Rosmarie was the eldest child of Captain Georg and his second wife, Maria Augusta. She was raised with her seven older half-siblings and her two younger siblings. She escaped from Nazi-occupied Austria in 1938 with her family and settled in the US. The same family who inspired the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, The Sound of Music. The 1959 Broadway musical was later adapted into a 1965 movie starring Julie Andrews as Maria. The film won five Academy Awards in 1966, including Best Picture and Best Director.

In an Instagram statement on Saturday (May 14), the Trapp family said Rosmarie “passed away peacefully on Friday evening,” adding that “she was in the presence of loved ones all day long. “Her kindness, generosity, and colorful spirit were legendary, and she had a positive impact on countless lives,” her family shared, describing her as one of the “kindest, most gentle souls.” The statement was signed by Lynne, Kristina, Johannes, and Sam von Trapp.

Rosmarie and her family began their US lives in Lower Merion, PA, but eventually moved to Stowe, VT, where they remained. Rosmarie became a US citizen in 1951. She spent many years traveling and performing with the Trapp Family Singers, worked at the Trapp Family Lodge, and spent many years as a missionary and teacher in Papua, New Guinea, with her sister Maria.

Her obituary states she loved to teach people to sing and helped many learn to play the recorder. It also says she took great joy and happiness in her cats and enjoyed a cold beer right up until her death, with her favorite being von Trapp Helles (naturally) from her brother Johannes’ brewery.

Rosmarie is survived by her brother Johannes von Trapp, the last living member of the Trapp Family Singers, and his wife Lynne, along with nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews spread out from Stowe to Norway and Austria to Australia.

Her family said to display kindness and generosity to pay tribute to Rosmarie’s selfless spirit.