UPDATED: The ‘Voice in the Rubble’ After Surfside Condo Collapse Was Live Nation SVP – Theresa Velasquez

SURFSIDE, FL (CelebrityAccess) – Theresa Velasquez, Sr. Vice President, Strategic Partnerships (Live Nation), arrived in Miami on June 23rd to visit her parents at Champlain Towers South, the night before the 12-story building collapsed in one of the deadliest major structural failures in U.S. history.

After the rubble had settled, the rescue began as crews attempted to rescue a woman whose faint voice could be heard from underneath the mounds of debris. She had somehow survived after the Surfside, FL condo collapsed., but in the early morning hours of June 24, she was trapped. Search-and-rescue dogs picked up the scent of a living person stuck underneath the parking garage around 6:30 a.m. — about five hours after the building fell, a new report from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says. She answered when the crew members called out for her, but rescuers could not reach her. She became one of nearly 100 people who were killed in the collapse.

The question of her identity remained a loose end for the fire department. Officials now say the woman was Theresa Velasquez, a 36-year-old music executive from Los Angeles visiting her parents, Julio Cesar Velasquez (67), and his wife, Angela Maria (60), who also died in the collapse.

After graduating from NYC to earn her master’s degree in music business, she worked for a few record labels before landing at Live Nation, where she was for six years. Billboard included her on its top executive list for Pride Month, as Velasquez worked to create visibility and inclusivity for the LGBTQ+ community, as reported by the Miami Herald.

An earlier report published in USA Today identified the voice as Valeria Barth, a 14-year-old who lived in unit 204, directly below the Velasquez family. Responders on the scene gave differing accounts about the voice they heard coming from under the rubble. Some reported hearing the person say she was from unit 204, while others recalled hearing 304.

A spokeswoman for Gannett, which owns USA Today, said the company is “reviewing the new report from MDFR.” “The facts and the sourcing in our story are clear. We have no additional comment at this time,” she added in a statement to The Washington Post.

“[It] was challenging to hear the woman because of the distance,” the report from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue states, adding that rescue crews said they could only communicate with her “when all operations ceased, and everyone was silenced.” “Even the faintest whisper from the rescue crews or sloshing in the standing water negated any ability to hear the woman,” the report adds.

Rescuers also noted that the woman spoke English with no accent. The report says that video footage of Velasquez reviewed by officials matched her speaking style. Barth’s native language is Spanish, the report notes. The voice also sounded like it belonged to an adult, rescuers said. Additionally, the person said she was visiting her parents and “remained calm when communicating with the rescuers,” according to the report.

Emergency workers removed Velasquez’s body on July 8, nearly two weeks after the collapse. Velasquez’s brother, David, told WFOR that he accepts the findings from the report.

“There is no way to know 100 percent, but it seems like the logical conclusion,” he said.