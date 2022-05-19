Apple Music Launches Livestream Concert Series ‘Apple Music Live’ Kicking Off With Harry Styles

(CelebrityAccess) – Apple Music has revealed a new concert series called Apple Music Live, a new recurring series designed to “give the biggest stars in music the biggest possible platform to flaunt how they connect with audiences and how their songs translate to live performance.”

One of the hottest names in music today, Harry Styles, was announced as the first performer in the series. His upcoming One Night Only in New York performance, taking place Friday (May 20) at Belmont Park’s UBS Arena, will stream exclusively to Apple Music subscribers in 167 countries and run alongside the release of Styles’ album Harry’s House, which drops on the same day.

The live stream will feature Styles performing the album for the first time. It’s available to stream live at 9 pm EST on May 21, with another stream on May 22 at noon EST.

