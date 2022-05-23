Halsey Hits TikTok Venting Frustration With Record Label Over New Song Release

(CelebrityAccess) – Halsey took to TikTok on Sunday (May 21) to vent irritation with their record label. Halsey claims they’re being blocked from releasing a song for marketing reasons in the video. “Basically, I have a song that I love that I want to release ASAP, but my record label won’t let me,” reads the text over the clip. She stares into her phone camera with a frown as the unreleased song plays in the background. “My record company is saying I can’t release unless they can fake a viral moment on TikTok.”

However, isn’t the fact she created a TikTok talking about how her label won’t let her release a song unless she has a viral moment on TikTok – indeed, THE viral moment? That irony isn’t lost on those who have posted in her comment section.

publyssity – “Babe, THIS IS the viral tiktok moment.”

B – “Y’all understand that this is the actual marketing, and it’s working on you all.”

robcassidy3 – “The people here missing the marketing here is hilarious … “

One commenter even goes as far as to say, “LETS MAKE THIS VIDEO VIRAL!!!!! you deserve so much better.” Isn’t “VIRAL” precisely what she’s explaining her label demands before releasing the song? So, therefore, giving the label EXACTLY what it asked for and getting it.

The industry is not ignorant of the success of the TikTok algorithm, and other artists have “faked” a moment for publicity more than once to go viral for a new song or album release. The Kid LAROI and industry powerhouse Scooter Braun is a prime example. They began a “feud” on TikTok surrounding the release of Kid’s song, “A Thousand Miles,” only to reveal later it was fake and a brilliant marketing play. “Everything is marketing,” said Halsey at the end of the TikTok clip.

The best comment of the day goes to the TikTok handle of E L L I E, “What would happen if you just … called Taylor up?”.

To their credit, this isn’t the first time Halsey has criticized the Astralwerks label that she’s been a part of for eight years. Variety reports that in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, she said, “You have to call the CEO of X, Y, Z and say, ‘Hey, hi. I’m just calling to let you know I’m pregnant. My personal choice isn’t going to affect your profitability or your productivity, or your assembly line. And also, in what world would you ever have to call me to tell me that you were having a baby? But I have to call you because it impacts your product.’”

As of press time, Halsey’s “plot twist” of posting about needing a viral moment in order to release a new song has indeed become viral. It’s trending on Twitter and has over 1 million views. So … the new music should be released by week’s end?