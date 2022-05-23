Tiago Maia Named Managing Director At Brazil’s Move Concerts

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — One of Brazil’s leading live events companies, Move Concerts, has named Tiago Maia as managing director.

Maia, who majored in economics with a postgraduate degree in marketing, brings a wealth of experience in media and communications to his new role. He began his career at TRIP publishing house at the Brazilian media and telecom conglomerate BS Communication Group, where he served as General Manager of Events and New Business.

More recently, Maia served as CEO of the Novo Brasil Group, the nation’s largest operator of nightclubs, beach clubs, and party events. As well, he joined the board of DCSET Group, as Head of Sales and Business Development, which helped to bring him into the Move Concerts orbit.

“One of the things we did during the pandemic was to look inward and make whatever necessary changes we felt were needed to come back stronger and better positioned to maximize our growth after the pandemic ended. We are fortunate to have Tiago, with his background & enthusiasm, leading our operation in Brazil and joining the Move Concerts family,” said Move Concert’s CEO, Phil Rodriguez.

“My purpose is to bring more incredible experiences to the public that attends our events. This energy that moves us will transcend to an amazing journey with the audience,” Tiago added.