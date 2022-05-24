Ocean City’s Historic Boardwalk Hosts Oceans Calling Festival With Headliners Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, Alanis Morissette, and The Lumineers

OCEAN CITY, MD (CelebrityAccess) – The inaugural Oceans Calling Festival has unveiled its lineup, bringing headliners Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds (Friday), The Lumineers (Saturday), and Alanis Morissette (Sunday) to the south end of the iconic Ocean City (OC) boardwalk at the OC Inlet Beach on September 30 – October 2.

The festival will feature performances from over 30 bands across three stages, including Cage the Elephant, Cyndi Lauper, and multiple sets from festival co-founders and local heroes O.A.R. in a historical setting.

Oceans Calling will also feature a culinary experience hosted by renowned chefs Andrew Zimmern, Robert Irvine, and Amanda Freitag, with a stage dedicated to cooking demos that will put the food of the Eastern Shore on display to be celebrated.

“We are thrilled to host Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean City, Maryland, and celebrate all our incredible city has to offer,” commented Mayor Rick Meehan. “Thank you to C3 Presents and Maryland’s own O.A.R. for bringing an event of this magnitude to the Ocean City Boardwalk. We look forward to seeing everyone!”

Ticket experiences start with GA+, offering fans a private lounge, private air-conditioned restrooms, and a full-service bar with beer, wine, and cocktails for purchase. VIP Tickets bring the luxury with prime viewing at two stages, along with air-conditioned restrooms, a full-service cash bar, food for sale at the Main Stage Lounge, complimentary water, dedicated lane entry, and more. Platinum Tickets offer all the amenities of VIP and GA+ and on-stage viewing at the Main Stage, front-of-stage viewing areas, complimentary full-service bar, and access to an open-air Platinum Lounge with relaxed seating, and more. Layaway plans start at $20 down. For the complete list of details and to purchase tickets, visit www.oceanscallingfestival.com/tickets.