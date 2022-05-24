Stefanie Liquori Named Partner & General Counsel At UTA

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Talent, entertainment, and sports giant UTA, announced the appointment of Stefanie Liquori to the role of General Counsel and Partner at the agency.

Liquori will begin her new role at UTA on May 31st and she will be based in Los Angeles, reporting to the agency’s Chief Operating Officer, Andrew Thau.

“Stefanie is an exceptional corporate executive and her appointment as General Counsel brings extensive legal and transactional expertise in the entertainment and media space to UTA,” said Andrew Thau, UTA Chief Operating Officer. “Her joining UTA reflects our efforts to attract top-tier talent as we continue to navigate the evolving entertainment ecosystem to identify opportunities to best serve our clients.”

“I’ve admired UTA’s history of evolution and reinvention on behalf of its clients as the entertainment landscape has shifted, and I’m very excited to be part of the next phase of its growth,” Liquori added.

Before she joined UTA, Liquori spent the better part of two years as Chief Executive Officer and General Counsel of DSG Entertainment Services, formerly the holding company of Deluxe Entertainment Services, a media services company focused on providing distribution, localization, and marketing services to the film industry.

With a tenure spanning 15 years at the company, Liquori also served as General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer, overseeing strategic and commercial transactions, and guiding the company’s legal department during capital raising, IP, litigation, compliance, and employment matters.

Her resume also includes stints as In-House Counsel at Panavision and was a Corporate Finance and M&A lawyer at Skadden Arps in New York City.