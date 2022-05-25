New Link Sharing In Instagram DM’s Makes Sharing Music Easier

(Hypebot) — Instagram has rolled out a feature to make sharing music through DM’s more accessible for all users, and that’s good news for music marketing.

by Randi Zimmerman of Symphonic Blog.

What’s new?

This new feature on Instagram lets people avoid having to navigate back and forth between music streaming apps and their IG app to listen to a preview of their new favorite song and share it with friends.

Now, Instagram partnered with music streaming platforms like Apple Music and Amazon Music (and soon with Spotify) to enable music sharing right from your DMs. Just share the link and listen to previews of songs directly in your chat threads.

Easy as that.

Check out the official announcement right here.