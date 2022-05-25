Nick Barr Named VP, A&R, Creative Strategy at Island Records

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Nick Barr has been named Vice President, A&R, and Creative Strategy at Island Records. In this new position, Barr will be involved in signing new talent and bringing his experience in digital, creative, and marketing strategies to the company.

Barr will report to Imran Majid and Justin Eshak, Co-CEOs of Island Records, for the A&R portion of his job and Mike Alexander, GM, for the digital and creative marketing side.

As a college student in Kentucky, Barr helped develop the career of superstar Khalid, who was at the time, an unsigned 17-year-old from Texas. He also was a part of the digital strategy for Lil Tjay’s song, “Calling My Phone, and the current single, “In My Head.”

Majid said: “Nick brings a unique skill set in identifying and nurturing talent early while understanding key steps for breaking artists in a modern landscape.

Since entering the music industry, Barr has worked on campaigns for 300 entertainment, Interscope and Capitol Records.