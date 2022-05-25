Three Six Zero Appoints Tim Pithouse as President, Central Services

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Tim Pithouse has joined the artist management company, Three Six Zero as President of Central Services.

Pithouse joins Sony Music’s The Orchard, where he held the title of Global Head of Artist and Label Services. Before that, he was General Manager, International Marketing and Artist Development at Sony Music Australia.

According to the press release, he will oversee all central services, including streaming, creative, web3, commercial endorsements, and marketing. He will also manage the content business for the company, including Three Six Zero Recordings.

Three Six Zero, co-founded by Mark Gillespie, represents talent, including Calvin Harris, Nicky Jam, Louis Tomlinson, and more. With an acquisition of Westbrook Entertainment in 2019, the roster expanded to include the entire Smith family (Will, Jada Pinkett, Willow, and Jaden).

Tim Pithouse’s move to Three Six Zero marks his first new start at a company since he joined Sony Music in 2006.