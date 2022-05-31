Aaron Thomas Named Vice President Of Booking At Venue Coalition

The Venue Coalition announced that industry vet Aaron Thomas will join the entertainment consultancy as Vice President of Booking.

In his new role at the Venue Coalition, Thomas will focus on assisting with national and regional bookings across the company’s portfolio of 100+ North American member venues.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to join the team at Venue Coalition,” Thomas said. “As a client for many years, I know first-hand how valuable Venue Coalition’s services are to independent venues. I’m really looking forward to representing all the members across the US and Canada, and to drive more first-class content into their buildings.”

Before joining the Venue Coalition, Thomas most recently served as Director of Booking for Columbus Arena Sports and Entertainment (CASE), where he led booking for he Schottenstein Center, Nationwide Arena, and Ohio Stadium.

Thomas joined CASE in 2011, starting as production manager at the Schottenstein Center and later Director of Production and Event Management. That same year, he was promoted to Director of Booking for Case.

“We are excited to add Aaron to our talented team,” says Andrew Prince, President of Venue Coalition. “His experience in Columbus booking and managing events at venues with capacities ranging from a 2,500-seat theater to over 100,000 at Ohio Stadium, including two 20,000-seat arenas, has provided him with a deep understanding of what it takes to secure and present successful shows at all levels. He is highly regarded, and his strong relationships within the industry will be a great benefit to all our members as we continue to grow.”