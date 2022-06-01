S10 Entertainment Announces Several New Hires and Promotions

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – S10 Entertainment, founded by singer/songwriter Normani and Anitta manager Brandon Silverstein, has announced several new hires and promotions.

All hired and promoted will report to CEO/Founder Silverstein out of the S10’s Los Angeles headquarters.

Jay Cao and Justin Hunter have been promoted within the company, and Miranda McEvoy and Jessica Roxana were hired in October 2021 and January 2022, respectively.

Cao has been with S10 since 2016 and most recently served in the capacity of Creative Director and Manager. Cao will work with S10’s full management roster, record label, and publishing ventures/catalogs with the promotion.

McEvoy was hired in October 2021 and oversaw day-to-day operations at the firm. Before joining S10, she was at Snap, Inc., where she worked under CEO and co-founder Evan Spiegel. Before, she had a stint at WME under the former Global Head of Music’s teaching.

Roxana had been working as S10’s Director, Artist Management since January of this year, handling day to day management of rising star, Anitta. Before S10, she worked day-to-day for Major Lazer, Diplo, Silk City, and others at TMWRK Management.

Hunter has worked in numerous capacities since joining S10 in 2019 and now serves as the liaison between S10 divisions, helping to streamline the communications.

Silverstein, S10 founder and CEO, said:

“I’m thrilled to announce and to celebrate these executives. Jay and Justin have been with me for years and I’ve seen their devotion to making S10 the success it is today, while Miranda and Jessica have already helped push us forward in important ways in the time they’ve been here.”

“The throughline between all four of these talented and driven individuals is that they not only understand the entertainment landscape we’re working in today, they have the intelligence and the strategic thinking necessary to succeed in what’s coming tomorrow.”