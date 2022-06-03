   JOIN LOGIN

Bo Burnham Releases Over an Hour of "The Inside Outtakes"
Bo Burnham (Image: YouTube)
LOS ANGELES  (CelebrityAccess) – On Monday (May 30), the comedian/actor/musician Bo Burnham surprised fans and announced a new album.

After sharing that he would release new work “in one hour” on Twitter, Burnham dropped a link to his latest release, The Inside Outtakes, which is the follow-up to his award-winning 2021 work, Bo Burnham: Inside.

His 2021 work was released on Netflix and earned many awards and nominations. It was made in his Los Angeles guesthouse during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. He took a bad situation and made it … well, hilarious.

On Twitter, he announced the outtakes with, “a year ago today, I released a special called inside. I’ve spent the last two months editing together material that I shot for the special but didn’t end up using. It will be on my youtube channel in one hour. I hope you enjoy it.” See below for the outtakes.

