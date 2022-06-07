Kevin Hart Announces Another Round of Dates for ‘Reality Check’ Tour

LOS ANGELES, CA – June 7, 2022 (CelebrityAccess) – Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian Kevin Hart announced Monday (June 6) the second leg of his Reality Check Tour, which kicks off this month. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will now have 70 dates, with 19 new shows just announced, including stops in San Diego, Toronto, Seattle, and Hart’s hometown of Philadelphia.
Hart will also perform alongside Chris Rock on the five-night ONLY Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed mini-tour. He recently sold out Crypto.com Arena as part of Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival. Additionally, his previous global comedy tour sold out over 100 arenas around the world, and he sold over one million tickets worldwide during his Irresponsible Tour. Hart continued to break records with his hometown stand-up performance at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field during his What Now? Tour, marking the first time a comedian sold out an NFL stadium in Philadelphia.
Hart’s tour will be a phone-free experience and the use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space. Upon arrival to the show, phones will be secured in Yondr pouches. Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be removed by security.
Tickets for the second leg of the Reality Check Tour will go on sale this Friday, (June 10).
KEVIN HART – REALITY CHECK TOUR – 2022 DATES:
Saturday, June 18 – Dublin, IE at 3Arena*
Sunday, June 19 – Belfast, UK at SSE Arena Belfast*
Thursday, June 30 – New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center*
Friday, July 1: Reno, NV – Reno Events Center
Saturday, July 2: Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Sunday, July 3: Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Friday, July 8: Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Saturday, July 9: Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Sunday, July 10: Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Thursday, July 14: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Friday, July 15: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Saturday, July 16: Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Sunday, July 17: Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Thursday, July 21: Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater (CO-HEADLINE WITH CHRIS ROCK)
Friday, July 22: Newark, NJ – Prudential Center (CO-HEADLINE WITH CHRIS ROCK)
Saturday, July 23: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (CO-HEADLINE WITH CHRIS ROCK)
Sunday, July 24: Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center (CO-HEADLINE WITH CHRIS ROCK)
Monday, July 25: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center (CO-HEADLINE WITH CHRIS ROCK)
Thursday, July 28: Boston, MA – TD Garden*
Friday, July 29: Montreal, QC – Centre Bell*
Wednesday, August 3: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Thursday, August 4: Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Friday, August 5: Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Saturday, August 6: North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
Sunday, August 7: Austin, TX – Moody Center
Wednesday, August 10: San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Thursday, August 11: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Friday, August 12: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Saturday, August 13: San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Sunday, August 14: Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
Thursday, August 18: Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
Friday, August 19: Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
Saturday, August 20: Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Sunday, August 21: Norfolk, VA – Norfolk Scope Arena
Thursday, August 25: Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Friday, August 26: Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
Saturday, August 27: Madison, WI – Alliant Energy Center
Sunday, August 28: Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Thursday, September 8: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Friday, September 9: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Saturday, September 10: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sunday, September 11: Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Thursday, September 15: Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Friday, September 16: Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Saturday, September 17: Miami, FL – FTX Arena
Sunday, September 18: Miami, FL – FTX Arena
Thursday, September 22: Chicago, IL – United Center
Friday, September 23: Chicago, IL – United Center
Saturday, September 24: St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Friday, September 30: San Jose, CA – SAP Center
Saturday, October 1: San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Friday, October 7: Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Saturday, October 8: Hershey, PA – GIANT Center
Friday, Oct 14: San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at San Diego State University
Sunday, October 16: Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Friday, October 21: Memphis, TN – FedExForum
Saturday, October 22: Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
Sunday, October 23: Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Friday, October 28: Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Saturday, Oct 29: Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Friday, November 4: Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Saturday, November 5: Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Friday, November 11: Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Saturday, November 12: Estero, FL – Hertz Arena
Sunday, November 13: Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Saturday, December 3: Portland, OR – Moda Center
Sunday, December 4: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Friday, December 9: Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Friday, December 16: Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Resort Casino*
Saturday, December 17: Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Resort Casino*
BOLDED dates are newly announced.