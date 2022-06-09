Wasserman Music Promotes Five New Agents in London Office

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Wasserman Music has promoted five long-time London-based employees to Agent – Laura Brown, Cecilia Chan, Lucy Putman, Suzie Melki, and Holly Rowland. All five worked previously as bookers for the agency and represented the first promotions for the UK team since Wasserman acquired Paradigm Music UK’s live music business earlier this year.

Laura Brown began her career working the box office at festivals, including Camp Bestival and Big Chill, before moving to London to run the box office for the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic games. She joined Coda as a receptionist in 2013, moved up to an agent assistant, and became a booker for partner James Whitting in 2018. She has worked with artists including Ellie Goulding and KennyHoopla, among others. As a new agent, she has signed artists Lucy Deakin, Queen Millz, and Clarence & The Modern Life.

Cecilia Chan moved to London in 2005 to work in the fashion industry and moved into music four years later to help set up an independent agency – The Pool. She joined Primary Talent International as an assistant and then Coda in 2015. She worked with artists including Mark Ronson, Gary Numan, Tricky, Planningtorock, and Above & Beyond and is incredibly proud to have helped develop Kaytranada’s live touring show since the beginning of his career. She has signed artists including iamamiwhoami, Amy Wiles, Moon Boots, Shimza, and BluePrint.

Suzie Melki started her career within the British boutique agency Asgard. She then joined WME to work with agent Sol Parker and followed him to Coda in 2015; she has also worked with agent Adele Slater at Coda and Paradigm. Melki has worked with many artists during her career, including Lady Gaga, Jessie J, Backstreet Boys, Girls Aloud, and Pendulum. More recently, she has signed artists including Matt Corby, John Vincent III, Remme, and Lip Critic.

Lucy Putman started promoting club nights as a teenager. After a couple of years, in 2007, Coda’s Tom Schroeder invited her to join the agency, where she has worked with artists including Rudimental, Jamie xx, slowthai, and Alan Walker. Putman has helped organize the Music Mudder, a music-inspired event created by Wasserman Music UK agents to raise money for Nordoff Robbins, the UK’s largest independent music therapy charity. She is eager to start working with new and exciting talent after just returning from maternity leave.

Holly Rowland began her career as an apprentice at Coda before coming on board full-time as an assistant in 2016. She worked across DJ clients before moving to work with agent Sol Parker and was promoted to booker for Alex Hardee two years later. With Hardee, she has worked with clients including London Grammar, Louis Tomlinson, Mika, and Rag’n’Bone Man. As a new agent, Rowland has signed artists including David Kushner, Sophia Alexa, and Rhys and is excited to develop and guide their careers.

“We are thrilled to announce the promotions of Laura, Suzie, Cecilia, Holly, and Lucy,” says Wasserman Music partner James Whitting. “They have all been with us for a number of years, and we couldn’t be happier for them for this next stage in their careers. We are very proud that they have come through the ranks of the company, helping to shape our culture and building and developing our artists’ careers in the best possible way. We look forward to enjoying the future with this great group of individuals as we continue to grow Wasserman’s global music division.”