Promoter Mammoth, Inc. Expands with NYC Branch – Mammoth Northeast

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Leading Midwest promoter Mammoth, Inc. is expanding its operations by opening a New York City branch and launching Mammoth Northeast. Industry veteran Sean Striegel will lead the NYC office.

With more than three decades of experience as one of the nation’s leading talent buyers, Striegel brings his expertise in concert buying and event production to Mammoth, establishing an east coast presence for various live events ranging from clubs and arenas to national tours.

“The Mammoth team has worked hard at creating a forward-thinking, artist-friendly business that serves the customer,” Sean Striegel says. “Adding my decades of experience in the live music industry to what Mammoth has built is a natural fit. Combining our knowledge and perspective will amplify the great service artists, agents, managers, venues, and fans have come to expect of Mammoth.”

“We’ve had a long working relationship with Sean that’s developed into a close friendship,” says Mammoth’s Jeff Fortier. “His outstanding booking abilities are a huge asset and addition to Mammoth’s capabilities. We’re excited to have him as part of the growing team.”

This news follows the announcement of Mammoth’s expansion due to their recently announced establishment of Mammoth Northwest, a merger with Portland’s Mike Thrasher Presents.