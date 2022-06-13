Gemma Reilly-Hammond Named Managing Director at Quietus Management

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Quietus Management has named Gemma Reilly-Hammond Managing Director. She will be based out of London.

Reilly-Hammond is currently VP of Marketing New Recordings UK at BMG. At BMG, she helped lead the new recordings business and helped deliver chart-topping campaigns for artists including Kylie Minogue, KSI, Rick Astley, and Jack Savoretti.

Ian Grenfell, Quietus Management, said: “The role of artist managers is ever-expanding, and post-Covid, we are very much in growth mode, so this is the right time to bring in some senior resource. We know Gemma well from her work with most of the Quietus roster, and she is clearly among the best of her generation.”

The Quietus roster currently includes Simply Red, Simple Minds, Bill Wyman, and others.

Gemma Reilly-Hammond, added: “I have spent eight fantastic years at BMG and feel fortunate to have played a part in its growth story. I have been lucky to work with some incredible artists during my time here and find the opportunity to have an even more direct relationship with artists very appealing. Although sad to say goodbye to a very talented team of people at BMG, I am delighted to be moving over to Quietus.

Reilly-Hammond’s position takes effect on September 1, 2022.