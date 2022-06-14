Metamorphic Concerts Enter Exclusive Promotion Deal With Water Street Music Hall

ROCHESTER, NY (CelebrityAccess) – Metamorphic Concerts, an independent concert promoter, has announced an exclusive deal to promote all talent at the Water Street Music Hall in Rochester, NY.

The 1,000-capacity club in downtown Rochester is the go-to live music venue within that market. Since its opening in 1993, Water Street has hosted thousands of concerts over the past 30 years with performers like Barenaked Ladies, Five Finger Death Punch, Cold War Kids, Avett Brothers, Lamb of God, and more.

Since going under new management, state-of-the-art sound and lighting were installed, making the artist and fan experience a top priority moving forward.

Metamorphic was founded in 2017 by music industry veteran Randy Henner. With a three-decade career, Henner served as Executive Vice President at Live Nation and promoted events for The Bowery Presents. As one of the few female-owned and operated concert promoters, Metamorphic has announced shows with Squeeze, Daughtry, Little Feet, Opeth, Beck, Tori Amos, and more.