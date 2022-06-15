Canadian Live Music Association Launches AID: #ForTheLoveofLIVE to Provide Assistance to Indie Live Music Venues

OTTAWA, ON (CelebrityAccess) – The Canadian Live Music Association (CLMA) has launched AID: #ForTheLoveOfLIVE in support of Canadian independently owned and operated live music venues with a capacity of 500 or fewer that are struggling due to losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The relief initiative is in partnership with The Society of Composers, Authors, and Music Publishers of Canada (SOCAN).

Through AID: #ForTheLoveOfLIVE, a total of $30,000 will go to music venues that have experienced significant financial challenges due to the pandemic. The last two years have been especially devastating to small, independent live music businesses that are vital contributors to Canadian culture and economy.

“As the live music community works to recover from the prolonged impacts of the pandemic, the health and sustainability of small venues are more important than ever,” said Erin Benjamin, President, and CEO of the CLMA. “These venues are fundamental to a healthy live performance ecosystem, and AID: #ForTheLoveOfLIVE will help. Our thanks to SOCAN for recognizing the challenges that our beloved live music spaces are facing. We need live music more than ever so that we can continue to connect fans to the artists, musicians, and songwriters we love and who change our lives with their incredible work.”

Live music venues are a lifeline for the many artists for whom touring, and live performances are important sources of income. “As an artist, especially in my early days, small live music venues were fundamental to my growth and development; without them, I’m not sure I’d have the career I have today. This relief fund will support those key rooms so that artists of the future – and the venues we all love – can make it through this difficult time,” said Julian Taylor, singer/songwriter, musician, and JUNO nominee.

Independently owned and operated venues under 500 capacity in Canada are invited to apply for AID: #ForTheLoveOfLIVE between June 13 and July 13, 2022. Venues will be selected by blind, random lottery between July 14 and August 1 and announced on August 4. A total of 30 venues will receive $1,000 each to help with their recovery.

“SOCAN cares about the entire Canadian music industry,” said SOCAN CEO Jennifer Brown. “Live performances are vital to our members’ careers, and the strength of concert venues is essential to the Canadian music ecosystem. SOCAN wants to do what we can to support these concert venues, and we are pleased to be working in partnership with the CLMA on this program.”

To learn more, visit www.aidfortheloveoflive.com