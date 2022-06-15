Sony Music Entertainment Australia / New Zealand Appoints Vanessa Picken CEO and Chair

SYDNEY, AUS (CelebrityAccess) – Sony Music Entertainment (SME) has appointed Vanessa Picken to the role of Chair and CEO of Sony Music Entertainment Australia and New Zealand. Based in Sydney, Picken moves into her new position in September and will report to Rob Stringer, Chairman, Sony Music Group.

SME Australia and New Zealand’s former Chairman and CEO, Denis Handlin exited the company in June 2021.

Picken will oversee all operations, artist signings, marketing, and business partnerships for the company. SME says that she will also “forge new partnerships for artists” with other companies and identify opportunities for artists across multiple entertainment channels.

Picken started her career in the music industry at EMI Music Australia in 2006. Most recently, she was Managing Director of indie music company, [PIAS] in Los Angeles. Picken is also the founder of digital agency and label services company, Comes With Fries.