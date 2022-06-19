Drummer Tommy Lee Exits Mötley Crüe’s Reunion Tour Kickoff Show With Broken Ribs

ATLANTA, GA (CelebrityAccess) – Mötley Crüe, the self-proclaimed “Bad Boys of Rock N Roll,” are still making the headlines. From the recent Hulu series about drummer Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson to news of the kickoff of their reunion tour this week.

But Lee made new headlines following the band’s debut show on Thursday (June 16) for the reunion tour. Lee exited the show after five songs – revealing earlier via Instagram that he had broken four ribs but was going to “beast through the pain every show for as many songs as I can!”

Ozzy Osbourne drummer Tommy Clufetos replaced him. With Cluefetos in the wings, it sends the message that the band was prepared in case Lee couldn’t finish an entire set.

Before their set began, Lee let the crowd know about his condition. “About 14 days ago, I f*ckin’ broke not one, not two, not three, but four f*ckin’ ribs right here,” he said. “I wish I had a f*ckin’ badass story like me and Connor McGregor f*ckin’ scrapping out in some f-ckin’ bar or something, but I don’t.”

He addressed the roaring crowd one more time before exiting the stage for good, “The doctors told me, ‘No playing, bro. No playing.’ And I was like, ‘Are you f*cking high, bro? We’ve got a f*cking tour to do!’ So anyway, I ain’t sitting out for sh*t,” he said. “My boy’s gonna help me out here, and I’ll see you guys later. On with the goddamn show.”

It was the first time on stage for the band after a 5-year absence.