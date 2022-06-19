Global Superstar Pharrell Williams Pays Off Student Debt for Five NAACP Leaders

NEW YORK, NY (CelebrityAccess) – Entrepreneur, singer, songwriter, producer, and all-around fantastic person Pharrell Williams just changed the lives of five young Black leaders, as reported by Complex.

Before the kickoff of his Something in the Water Festival in Washington, DC, the NAACP hosted a panel on the Black student debt crisis at the St. Regis Hotel. It was there that the announcement was made. The event was organized by Wisdom Cole, the NAACP’s National Director of Youth and College.

“Pharrell forever changed their lives. This was a powerful moment,” Cole told DC’s WJLA. “Now, just imagine if President Biden made this a reality for all student debt holders in America.”

He continued: “Student debt continues to disproportionately plague the Black community and crush opportunities for so many Black people. It is time to reduce the racial wealth gap; it is time for President Biden to fulfill his promise.”

According to WJLA, the recipients of the debt relief are Robyn Hughes, a junior at Southern University; Damarius Davis, an alumnus of North Carolina A&T; Jamie Turner, an alumnus of Norfolk State University; Channing Hill, a senior at Howard University; and Devan Vilfrard, a senior at Florida A&M University.

WATCH: The moment 6 young @NAACP leaders find out that #SomethingInTheWater is cancelling all their student debt. Now can you imagine if @POTUS fulfilled his promise? pic.twitter.com/hroyopTbHi — Jonah Bryson (@JonahLBryson) June 17, 2022

“I am not considering $50,000 in debt reduction,” Biden said in April, which many have asked for and demanded. “But I’m in the process of taking a hard look at whether or not there are going to – there will be additional debt forgiveness, and I’ll have an answer on that in the next couple of weeks.” The decision on the loan forgiveness should happen sometime this summer.

The Something in the Water Festival began Friday (June 17) and concludes today. Performers include Tyler, the Creator, Pusha-T, Lil’ Uzi Vert, Justin Timberlake, and Anderson .Paak, among others.