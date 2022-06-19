III Points Miami Announces 2022 Festival Lineup With Joji, Rosalía, James Blake, and More

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) – This week, the III Points Miami team has revealed the lineup of multi-genre acts set to transform the vibrant city of Miami for two days of remarkable sounds across seven stages. Mana Wynwood in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District will showcase today’s major electronic, pop, rock, hip-hop, R&B, and Latin acts among a lineup of more than 150 artists. Since 2013, III Points Miami has been dedicated to delivering a combination of notable acts alongside a roster of indie performers and local Miami trendsetters. Tickets to the 9th edition of III Points Miami are now on sale.

2022 will see the veteran festival dive deeper into its diverse programming, with Grammy-award and eight-time Latin Grammy-award-winning artist Rosalía revealed as the festival’s first headliner earlier this year. In what might now be considered a rare festival play for the seven-member band, LCD Soundsystem will bring their fusion of indie-rock-electronic-alternative sounds to III Points Miami. The October festival will also welcome James Blake, the British singer/songwriter best known for his soulful vocals, and having recently debuted new music, Joji makes his long-awaited return to North America for III Points.

Leading the lineup of electronic acts are experimental producer Porter Robinson, 2022 Grammy-Award winner for Best Dance/Electronic Album, Black Coffee, and Flume, currently on the heels of dropping his third studio album, Palaces. Legendary UK dance duo, Orbital, will bring their collection of famous, live productions, UK-born Chris Lake and former Australian pro-surfer turned DJ, Fisher, will both bring their chart-topping records to III Points Miami this year. Other major acts are slated to play the festival this year.

For complete lineup information, visit their official website at www.iiipoints.com.