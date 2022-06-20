CNN and PBS NewsHour Political Analyst Mark Shields Dies at 85

CHEVY CHASE, MD (CelebrityAccess) – Mark Shields, longtime CNN, and PBS analyst and former CNN host, died Saturday (June 18) at age 85. The anchor of PBS NewsHour confirmed the news.

Judy Woodruff, Anchor and Managing Editor of NewsHour, tweeted about his death.

I am heartbroken to share this..the @NewsHour’s beloved long-time Friday night analyst Mark Shields, who for decades wowed us with his encyclopedic knowledge of American politics, his sense of humor, and mainly his big heart, has passed away at 85, with his wife Anne at his side. pic.twitter.com/d68SZiGQJf — Judy Woodruff (@JudyWoodruff) June 18, 2022

Shields was a regular presence on CNN for over two decades, co-hosting the weekly panel discussion show Capital Gang from 1988 until 2005. He was also a political commentator for PBS NewsHour for 33 years until his retirement in 2020.

Shields, born in Weymouth, MA, graduated from the University of Notre Dame before joining the US Marine Corps. He was a part of Robert F. Kennedy’s 1968 run for President and gained first-hand experience he liked to impart to viewers.

NewsHour representative Nick Massella told NPR that Shields passed away of kidney failure at home in Chevy Chase, MD, with his wife Anne at his side. He is survived by Anne and his daughter, Amy Hudson Shields.